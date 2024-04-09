Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,239 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.68% of NuStar Energy worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 1,324,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

