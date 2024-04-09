Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $25.43 Million Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,430 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 69,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.46%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

