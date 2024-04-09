Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $32.34 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock remained flat at $14.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

