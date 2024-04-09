Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $43.33 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,388 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,354. The company has a market capitalization of $319.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

