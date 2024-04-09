Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084,724 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 226,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,578. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 188.68%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

