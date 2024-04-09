Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,807 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 712,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,454. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

