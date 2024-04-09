Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $71.19 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up approximately 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.86% of Old Republic International worth $71,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 183,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

