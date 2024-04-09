Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 272,564 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,564 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $50,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,247.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,414. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

