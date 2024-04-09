Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 2,170,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,506. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.70. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

