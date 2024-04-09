Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 6.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $111.80. 1,103,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,230,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,249 shares of company stock worth $8,287,815. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.