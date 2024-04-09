monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

MNDY stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,077.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.75. monday.com has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,420,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in monday.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

