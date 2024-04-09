Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

