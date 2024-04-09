Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

CONMED Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $138.47.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

