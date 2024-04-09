Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 4,270 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,795,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $232,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.95. 18,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

