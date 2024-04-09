Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $180.69. 52,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

