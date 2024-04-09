Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,676 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma makes up about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Verona Pharma worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 163,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 166,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,981. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.