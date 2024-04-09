Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 656,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 140.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 262,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

