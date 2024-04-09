Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers comprises 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Scorpio Tankers worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after buying an additional 159,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,599,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.