Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 3.2 %

PACB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

