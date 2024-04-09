Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $4.49 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

