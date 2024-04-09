Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 21,136 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Knife River makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Knife River worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Knife River by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Knife River by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knife River by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.55. 118,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNF. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

