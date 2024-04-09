Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 40,469 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,469 shares during the period. ATI makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ATI worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 839.0% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.22. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

