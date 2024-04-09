Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 5,957 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. 154,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,897. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

