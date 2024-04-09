Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 17,281 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.