Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 18,221 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $575,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 368,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,801. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,427.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,427.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,554 shares of company stock worth $6,163,658. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.