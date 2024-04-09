Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 34,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.