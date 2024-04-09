Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Balchem worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Balchem by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Balchem by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Balchem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Up 0.6 %

Balchem stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.64. 15,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.