Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 48,857 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,713. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.