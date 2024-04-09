Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,347 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,771. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

