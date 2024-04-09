Moon Tropica Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.69 Million (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $79.69 million and $1.05 million worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for approximately $32.57 or 0.00047250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 36.49799737 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $583,094.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

