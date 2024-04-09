Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $387.89 million and $14.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00068634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,614,758 coins and its circulating supply is 852,965,368 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

