Morgan Stanley Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $225.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $211.13. The stock had a trading volume of 784,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

