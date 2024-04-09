Morgan Stanley Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 4,384,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,197,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.68. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

