Morgan Stanley Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 282,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

