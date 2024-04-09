Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.98. 3,441,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

