Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,740,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 9,475,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,146,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

