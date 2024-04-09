Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AXP traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $219.84. 3,489,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,481. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.52. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

