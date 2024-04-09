M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $162.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.45.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

MTB stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.