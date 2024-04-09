Nano Achieves Market Cap of $196.72 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $196.72 million and $3.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,772.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.83 or 0.00998694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00142612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00195365 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00139327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

