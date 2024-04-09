Nano Price Reaches $1.52 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Nano has a total market cap of $203.03 million and $3.43 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,688.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.81 or 0.00954630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00141526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00195141 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00136706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

