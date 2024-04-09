Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

