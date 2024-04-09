Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

