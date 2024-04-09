NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. NB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

In other news, EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,504.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 2,500 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,504.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angela Jackson bought 3,540 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,524.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,587.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,840 shares of company stock valued at $747,594.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000.

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.