NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $8.09 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and approximately $612.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.63 or 0.00010770 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,163,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,080,590 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,165,429 with 1,060,080,590 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.5350913 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $639,619,639.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

