Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.42.

Netflix stock opened at $628.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

