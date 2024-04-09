New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $4.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYCB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 4,928,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,483,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

