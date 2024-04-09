Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NEXA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 3,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,110. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

