NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,597,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 629,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after purchasing an additional 419,839 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 23,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,887,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

