Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Nextracker accounts for about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Stock Up 0.6 %

Nextracker stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. 829,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.