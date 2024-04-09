NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 7,185,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

